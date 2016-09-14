Former Huddersfield, Blackpool and Leicester striker in Spireites reserve side to face Mansfield

Veteran striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher will play for Chesterfield reserves this afternoon against Mansfield Town’s Under 21s in the Central League Cup.

The 35-year-old counts Huddersfield, Blackpool and Leicester City among his former clubs.

Taylor-Fletcher played 21 times for Tranmere last season in the National League, scoring two goals.

He once fired a hat-trick past Chesterfield in a Carling Cup win while a Huddersfield player.

Curtis Morrison returns to the reserve side today to get game time.

The teenager is currently on loan with National League North side Gainsborough Trinity.

Today’s match will take place at Rainworth Miners Welfare at 2pm and the admission price is £3, however under 16s are admitted free of charge with a paying adult.

Ritchie Humphreys’ Spireites reserves line up as follows today against Stags: Dylan Parkin, Ify Ofoegbu, Derek Daly, Laurence Maguire, Liam Graham, Ben Cartwright, Curtis Morrison, Jack Brownell, Gary Taylor-Fletcher, Ricardo German, Jake Beesley. Subs: Jay Smith, Joe Rowley, Dylan Hand.