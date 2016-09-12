Former Derby County and Newcastle United scout joins Chesterfield FC academy

A man who has previously spotted talent for Derby County and Newcastle United has joined Chesterfield Football Club’s Academy.

Kevan Wildes has been appointed as the academy’s new head of recruitment.

The 52-year-old was the Yorkshire scout for Derby County last season and has four years of experience overseeing Newcastle United’s recruitment in Yorkshire, along with a spell as an Under 12 coach with Sheffield United.

Wildes, a PE teacher at Newfield School in Sheffield, has been looking for an opportunity like this and hopes to help the Spireites to turn kids into first team players.

“I’ve been looking to get into this sort of role for a while and I want to help take the academy forward,” he said.

“My remit is to feed players into the youth team who will hopefully get into the first team. We need more home-grown players.”

Mark Smith, manager of the club’s academy, added: “I am pleased to have been able to appoint Kevan, who I think will prove to be a valuable addition to the academy staff. I have known him for a number of years and he has recommended players to me in the past.”