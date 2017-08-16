Fan favourite Lee going ‘in The right direction’

Tommy Lee doesn’t know if he’ll ever be the same player he was before his shoulder injury, but insists he’s going in the right direction.

On Tuesday the Chesterfield keeper played 90 minutes for the first time since a 2016 shoulder operation and subsequent complications cost him the entire 2016/17 season.

But having made cameo appearances in pre-season, Lee finally got the chance to play the full 90 in a 5-1 friendly win over Handsworth Parramore.

Lee wasn’t exactly busy, but he did contribute.

“I got a few more bits and bobs than I got in the Doncaster and Stoke games, which is always nice,” he said.

“The landing is not an issue really anymore, that’s pretty much sorted now.

“I spoke to the gaffer about it last week and you can only do so much in training, you’ve got to do things in game situations when it matters more.

“It was nice to catch a few crosses, I’ve not done that for a while, long may it continue.”

Although boss Gary Caldwell wants to ease Lee back into action, the 31-year-old has been on the bench for the first three competitive games so the implication is that he must be ready to contribute if called upon in an emergency.

Lee says it’s a journey into the unknown: “I won’t know if I’m capable of playing in League Two or the Checkatrade until I play in the games.

“In training there’s no adrenaline and it’s a bit manufactured. – in games you don’t know what’s coming so until I’m out there on the pitch I don’t suppose we’ll know.

“I’m not where I was before the injury, whether I’ll get back to that I don’t know.

“But I’m certainly going in the right direction and on nights like this hopefully I’ll get a bit more time to bring back a little bit of confidence that I can do the job out there.”