FA hope to bring international games back to the Proact

The Football Association hope to bring international games back to Chesterfield’s Proact stadium in the near future.

This week it emerged in national newspaper reports that the England Under 21s international against Norway was ‘moved’ from the Proact to Colchester because the FA were concerned about criticism over Spireites striker Ched Evans.

Evans, 27, will face a retrial over a rape allegation next month.

The Derbyshire Times understands that while no agreement was ever signed between the FA and Chesterfield FC, the Proact was initially considered as an option for the fixture before the decision was made to host it elsewhere.

Chesterfield CEO Chris Turner this week insisted the club enjoyed a positive working relationship with the FA and stated his expecation that future international games would be held at the Proact.

And the FA appear to be in full agreement.

A spokesman told the Derbyshire Times: “Given the proximity of the stadium to St George’s Park, it’s in a perfect location.

“We’re hoping to resume the conversation with Chesterfield next year.”