Ex-Spireite Sam Morsy impresses for Wigan during FA Cup clash at Old Trafford

Former Chesterfield FC man Sam Morsy received high praise for his performance for Wigan Athletic against Manchester United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The tenacious midfielder showed the watching world qualities Spireites supporters had become so used to seeing during his two-and-a-half years in blue.

Morsy (@sammorsy08) posted on Twitter: “Great experience today against a top side, learnt a lot today and will stand us in good stead for the season. Fans were amazing throughout!”

Through the hundreds of likes and retweets the popular player received, Chesterfield fans were also impressed with his performance at Old Trafford.

They praised their former skipper who was an integral part of the Spireites team that won the League Two title, got to Wembley in the JP Trophy and reached the League One play-offs.

Laura Murphy (@laurammu68) replied: “@sammorsy08 good game commentators had nothing but praise for you Sammy! Finest player to leave #spireites in my lifetime!”

Lizzie (‏@lizziec63) posted: “@sammorsy08 @onenathansmith you played fantastic sam...miss you here...A spiriete x”.

Wigan lost the game 4-0 and exit the competition.