Ex-Sheffield Wednesday defender takes up Chesterfield academy coaching role

Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Miguel Llera has taken up a coaching role with Chesterfield’s academy.

Llera, a fully qualified UEFA A License coach, has experience of working with the under-13s at Wednesday and joint-runs a football academy in Sheffield.

The one-time no-nonsense centre-half made 91 appearances for the Owls in a two-and-a-half-year stay at Hillsborough from November 2011 to the end of the 2013/14 season.

He was a key figure for Wednesday in the 2012 promotion winning season to the Championship, scoring four goals in the last six games of that campaign.

The much-travelled defender also played for MK Dons, Charlton Athletic, Blackpool and Scunthorpe United during his time playing in England.

And he is now looking to pass on his experience to the next generation of footballers at Chesterfield, the club confirmed on Twitter this morning (Monday).

More to follow.