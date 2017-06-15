Ex-Liverpool and Everton prospect signs for Chesterfield

Chesterfield have signed former Liverpool and Everton prospect Delial Brewster.

Brewster joined Everton’s Academy as a 12-year-old when he made the switch from Merseyside rivals Liverpool.

He was released this summer and the Spireites moved quickly to add him to their squad ahead of their return to training on Monday.

The 19-year-old striker, who has some experience of non-league with Southport and Stockport County, says he can’t wait to make his Football League debut.

“I became a free agent in the summer and when my agent said Chesterfield were interested I just wanted to come down,” he said.

“It will be my first time playing in the Football League and I can’t wait to get going.”

He admits, however, he may have to bide his time.

The Spireites already have two more experienced strikers on the books in the form of Kristian Dennis and Gozie Ugwu.

“That may be the case but if I get given a chance I’ve got to show the gaffer I’m ready,” said Brewster.

“You’ve got to be on your toes, there’s nothing wrong with a bit of competition, it makes everyone feel better.

“I think it (Everton academy experience) does give me something a bit different to offer, but the lads that have come from non-league have got something I don’t, so we’ll just learn off each other and hopefully it makes us better players.”

Brewster has had a taste of senior football thanks to his loan spells in non-league, so he’s undaunted by the prospect of going up against experienced Football League defenders.

“Going on loan to non-league you’re playing with men, it’s physical and I dealt with it,” he said.

“I think I’m ready for League Two, I think I can be a part of something this season and hopefully get on the pitch and score some goals.”

The youngster will be one of the lesser known quantities in Gary Caldwell’s new-look Town squad.

For those Spireites fans unaware of his style of play, he describes himself as versatile.

“I like to play in behind, looking for through balls to run onto. I feel like I’m physical and quick, I like scoring goals.

“If needs be I can be a target man as well.”

And after a disappointing release from Goodison Park, he’s keen to get started on his new challenge in the game.

“It’s just one of them,” he said on his exit from Everton.

“I’ve had some problems with injuries and couldn’t really get into the team but everything happens for a reason I believe and I’m here now.

“I just want to crack on and do well.

“It’s exciting times. (Chesterfield) want to bounce back after last year and hopefully I can be a part of that.”