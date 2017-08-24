Ernie Moss Day raises more than £3,000 for charity

More than £3,000 has been raised so far for the Alzheimer’s Society and Team Ernie through fundraising efforts as part of last Saturday’s Ernie Moss Day.

The money has been raised from the sale of commemorative t-shirts and wristbands, together with a collection made on the day and a donation from Chesterfield FC following the sale of programmes and Brampton Brewery’s ‘Ernie 8’ ale.

The Moss family said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the club and staff for all their support and our wonderful helpers on the day.

“Also a massive thanks to the fans for their never-ending support and to everyone who made Ernie Moss Day an emotional, proud day to remember…and of course to the lads for a win!”

A second Ernie Moss Day was held to honour Chesterfield’s record goalscorer, who is suffering from a form of dementia.

The fund will continue to grow as t-shirts and wristbands are still on sale in the Club Superstore at the Proact Stadium.

PHOTO: Ernie Moss carries the match ball out before Chesterfield’s game against Port Vale, joined by daughters Sarah (left) and Nikki. Credit Tina Jenner.