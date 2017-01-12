Director rules out ex Spireite Holden as race hots up for manager job

The bookies’ favourite for the Chesterfield job has been ruled out by club director Ashley Carson.

In a tweet this evening the company secretary said he had been ‘unable to interview’ Dean Holden due to his current employment at Bristol City.

Ex Spireite Holden is assistant head coach under Lee Johnson.

The tweet perhaps suggests that Danny Wilson’s replacement will be a manager current out of work.

Since Carson’s tweet, ex Wigan Athletic boss Gary Caldwell has moved into position as the new favourite with bookies.

Neil Redfearn also figures highly on the lists of Skybet and BetVictor.

Chesterfield would like to appoint before Saturday’s game against Coventry City but Carson says he will not be rushed ‘for the sake of a few days.’

Ritchie Humphreys is Town’s caretaker boss and he appeared to refuse to rule himself out of the running at today’s press conference.