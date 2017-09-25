Director gives update as Spireites hunt for boss hots up

Chesterfield director Ashley Carson says he’s working around the clock to bring in a new manager this week.

The Spireites company secretary would ideally like the new boss to be in place in time to have a couple of days with the squad before Saturday’s visit of Cheltenham.

And he reiterated that it will be an external appointment, regardless of the club’s results under caretaker boss Guy Branston.

“I’m working round the clock to get a manager in as soon as possible,” he told the Derbyshire Times.

“The club’s position hasn’t changed, I’ve gone on record to say it will be an external appointment regardless of the results.”

Carson’s intention is to appoint this week, but it won’t be in time for tomorrow night’s match at the Proact against Yeovil.

And he doesn’t believe his shortlisted candidates will be present at the match.

The Spireites lost 1-0 to high flying Luton Town on Saturday, who had a man sent off in the second half.

It’s now seven games since they last won a match and that 2-0 victory over Port Vale remains their only three-point haul of the season.

The bookies have kept Jack Lester (8/11) as the favourite for the job, with fellow fan favourite Kevin Davies (13/8) close behind.

Neil Redfearn (8/1) and Martin Allen (10/1) are still thought to be in the frame, with the likes of Dean Holden out at 25/1.

The Derbyshire Times understands that the compensation that would need to be paid for Forest Under 23 coach Lester and Bristol City coach Holden remains a big obstacle.