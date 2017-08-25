Date set for funeral of former Chesterfield captain Bill Green

Have your say

The funeral of former Chesterfield captain Bill Green will take place in Doncaster on Monday, September 4.

The funeral is at 2.40pm at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley Lane, Cantley, Doncaster, DN4 6NE.

Mourners will gather afterwards at the Keepmoat Stadium, (East Stand VIP Reception - use car park 2 or inner circle).

Chesterfield FC have provided the family with photographs of Bill from his time with the Spireites, which will be used in a montage of images from his career in the game.

They will also be represented at the funeral.