Danny Wilson’s walking wounded – Ched Evans among several injury doubts

It’s been a busy week for Chesterfield’s medical staff, with several players including Ched Evans nursing niggles and knocks.

The Welsh striker, Danny Wilson’s top goalscorer, has a heel injury.

He’s one of six who have question marks over their fitness ahead of Saturday’s visit of in-form Northampton Town.

Wilson admitted it was a less than ideal situation for a manager with a small squad, but is still confident of fielding a strong starting XI, even if he won’t know who is fit until a few hours before the game.

“We’ve got a few injuries, more than we’d want going into a weekend game so we’ll wait until as late as possible, which may even be Saturday morning before we get the full squad briefing as to who is available,” he said.

“Ched has got a bit of a heel problem, Ian Evatt with his hip, Jon Nolan has a hamstring, Sam (Hird) and Connor Wilkinson with a bit of a goin issue, Lloyd Allinson has a thigh strain.”

“I could go on but I won’t, I’m sure we’ll manage to put a good team together on Saturday.”

It is hoped both Evatt and Nolan will be able to play some part in training tomorrow, before late fitness tests on matchday.

The Spireites’ injuries are a mixture of knocks picked up in recent League One action and niggles creeping in from playing a lot of football, which for some of Wilson’s squad is a new experience.

“Some have come from games and others are an accumulation of lads playing at a high intensity on a consistent basis,” he revealed.

“You’re going to get one or two little niggles and strains and tightness because of the amount of games they’ve played.

“Some of these lads haven’t played this level before and I think that’s contributed.

“Some of them definitely wouldn’t have played if we had a midweek game this week, but we’ve had a bit of extra time.”