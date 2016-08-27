Danny Wilson reveals starting XI for visit of Millwall today

Danny Wilson has kept faith with the side who began last Saturday’s defeat at Shrewsbury.

Chesterfield welcome Millwall to the Proact for what will be a tough test for the Spireites.

The Lions, like Wilson’s men, have seven points to their name so far in League One but are tipped to be promotion hopefuls again.

Millwall’s side is largely as predicted with the notable absence of the injured striker Lee Gregory.

Chesterfield: Fulton, McGinn, Donohue, Hird, Evatt, Nolan, Gardner, Ariyibi, O’Shea, Evans. Subs: Allinson, Raglan, Daly, Dimaio, Mitchell, Simons, Dennis.

Millwall: Archer, Romeo, Martin, Webster, Craig; Worrall, Ferguson, Williams, Thompson; O’Brien, Morison. Subs: Onyedinma, Wylde, Nelson, Abdou, Philpot, King, Butcher.