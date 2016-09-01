Danny Wilson press conference round-up: SEB disappointing, Dyche helpful, agents create a frenzy, Bolton striker is Plan B

Danny Wilson touched on a range of subjects at his weekly press conference today, but one topic was always going to dominate.

The dust was still settling on transfer deadline day at the Proact, where two arrived and two departed but most crucially, one stayed put.

Gboly Ariyibi was the big story for the Spireites, who batted away numerous bids from Championship clubs who presumably failed to see eye to eye with Dave Allen’s valuation of the winger.

A lot of the initial questioning faced by Town’s manager Wilson today revolved around Ariyibi and the manager was quite clear in his views on what the player should do next.

Wilson also talked about his new signings, both loan deals.

Tom Anderson, the Burnley centre half who played for Chesterfield on loan for the second half of last season, is highly rated by Wilson.

The boss said: “Tom came in last year and did a fantastic job for us and without his help we would have struggled a lot more than we did.

“I would like to think he’s a little bit more experienced and mature now and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“It gives a lot of competition for the lads in there right now. A new face might have people looking over their shoulder a bit more instead of thinking ‘I’m okay I’ll play every week.’”

Chesterfield were assisted in their bid to bring the 22-year-old back to the Proact by a former Spireite, Burnley boss Sean Dyche.

Wilson added: “Sean Dyche has been fantastic with us in all aspects of the loan. He’s helped us out in lots of respects and we thank Burnley for that.

“Sean realises these lads need to play, he’s not stalling their careers, he’s helping them to move forward and Tom is in that category.”

The other new boy, Conor Wilkinson, is a tall Bolton striker who Wilson says will give them a different kind of option up front.

“We need a plan B,” he said.

“If you want to go back to front sometimes and you don’t have that type of player it’s very difficult to change and play a certain way.

“We’ve got wide men who can produce balls into the box and we need people in there who can go and attack the ball.

“We need to take a bit of pressure off one or two of the strikers in there already, people are expecting a bit too much with Jay and Ched sometimes, and the same with Gboly. It takes some pressure off those boys.

“He’s a good link player, technically very good and we think he’ll be a good addition to us. “

Three players went out on loan, although only two of those were established first teamers.

Youngster Curtis Morrison went to non-league Gainsborough, while more senior players Sylvan Ebanks-Blake and Charlie Raglan headed to Shrewsbury and Oxford respectively.

Wilson was forthcoming on his frustration regarding Ebanks-Blake, an experienced professional who just hasn’t met the manager’s expectations.

“Of course he’s been disappointing, he’s an established player and it’s very disappointing he didn’t play more games for us,” he said.

“But that’s not my choice, all players have got a challenge in front of them to give their very best in every game and every training session.

“We demand that of all the boys.

“And if we feel that is not the case we don’t put them in the team.

“It’s worked out good for Sylvan because he needs games and it’s worked out alright for us because it’s allowed us to bring Conor in as a replacement.”

As for Raglan, Wilson said the presence of Ian Evatt and Sam Hird and a need for first team football necessitated a loan spell.

The boss revealed they had fielded enquiries about Dan Gardner and had themselves been busy lining up potential replacements, should other clubs have come in with irresistible bids for current Spireites.

But transfer deadline day is never a particularly enjoyable day at the office for veteran manager Wilson.

And he points the finger in the direction of one particular group of people.

He said: “It’s not so much the fact that you know you have to bring players in, it’s the frenzy that happens with agents.

“You’re getting hundreds on a daily basis, players you’ve got no interest at all in and you don’t have a choice, you pick the phone up because it could be someone you do want.

“Agents can see one or two of their players earning them a few quid, that creates the frenzy, it’s a side I dislike completely.”

