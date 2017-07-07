Continued interest in Spireites forward and Town enquire about Championship loan striker

Interest in one of Chesterfield’s forwards continues but there are still no bids on the table.

Kristian Dennis has been eyed by a number of clubs since the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Earlier in the summer it was reported by Burton were one of the clubs keen on the 27-year-old.

And at least one of the sides who escaped relegation in League One last season are among his admirers – but as yet no one has made an offer.

The Spireites are thought to be content with their current crop of strikers, including new signings Gozie Ugwu and Chris O’Grady, but have considered a loan move for a young striker at a Championship club – potentially as a contingency, should Dennis depart.

The Derbyshire Times believes George Hirst is one of those on Gary Caldwell’s radar.

Sheffield Wednesday’s promising 18-year-old, the son of Owls legend David, made two appearances off the bench last season.

The forward has been capped at U17, U18 and U20 level for England and has a prolific record in youth and Under 23s football.