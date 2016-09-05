Commentator who covered Bradford City fire to speak at the Proact

A top sports commentator whose broadcast of the Bradford City fire went around the world is to speak at the Proact later this month.

John Helm was commentating at Valley Parade for Yorkshire TV on 11th May 1985 when a fire in the stadium killed 56 supporters.

Helm, who has worked for ITV and other broadcasters in a 57-year career, is the guest speaker at the next Senior Spireites lunch.

He will appear at the Proact Stadium on Monday 26th September at 12.30pm.

Senior Spireites lunches are held every two months and regularly attract over 100 guests.

The cost is just £11.95.

To book, email emmabolton@chesterfield-fc.co.uk, phone 01246 269300 (ext 4162), or call in at the Proact Stadium reception area during office hours.