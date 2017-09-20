COLUMN: One of the biggest decisions in Chesterfield’s 151-year history

Chesterfield’s own version of Groundhog Day is here again and this time they simply cannot afford to get things wrong.

Just like Bill Murray in the 1993 classic, the Spireites appear to be stuck in a time warp, reliving the same old story until they get it right.

In Town’s case, they have to find the right man for the job.

Whatever the reasons for showing Dean Saunders, Danny Wilson and Gary Caldwell the exit since 2015, an inability to halt an alarming slide has left the club in a precarious position.

Get the wrong man, again, and the consequences don’t even bear thinking about.

Ashley Carson, the man tasked with running the show by owner Dave Allen, says they want experience.

With the club sitting second bottom of the Football League having won just 30 of their 105 games since Paul Cook left, it’s not an exaggeration to say a poor appointment could lead to disaster and it’s not the time for a gamble on a rookie.

A pair of steady hands are needed, along with the tactical nouse and experience to get results in this division.

But that experience could come in the form of a manager or an assistant.

Could a club legend like Jack Lester bring a veteran to the table with him and create an attractive overall package?

There’s little doubt that Forest U23s coach Lester is working his way, quietly and impressively, towards senior football management.

And he’s certainly the romantic choice.

But for a first-time boss to land this job, so much would hinge on the identity of his number two.

A sticking point, in that particular instance, is the fact that the club are not exactly in a position to shell out compensation for a new gaffer.

This means they’re more than likely looking for a man who is out of work, perferably having recently left a job.

On the face of it, this is an attractive vacancy for many managers.

There’s plenty of time left in the season to turn it around, there’s some quality in the playing squad and the chance to shake things up a little in January.

With the right planning, there’s little reason why the new man can’t strengthen with the necessary ins and outs during the next window.

Those factors, and the need to be in work, has contributed to a huge number of applications landing on the Proact doorstep since Saturday.

Sifting out the right one could sit among the most important decisions in the club’s 151-year history.