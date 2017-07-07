Coach leaves Chesterfield to join Kenyan club

Dylan Kerr has left his academy coaching role at Chesterfield after a accepting an offer to become head coach of Kenyan club Gor Mahia FC.

Kerr, who has held various overseas coaching roles, joined Chesterfield a year ago as lead foundation development phase coach.

Spireites academy manager Mark Smith has thanked Kerr for his input over the last 12 months, adding: “I am sorry to see Dylan go but this is a great opportunity for him and he felt that he could not turn the offer down.

“Dylan leaves with our good wishes and I would like to wish him all the very best for the future.”

Applications are now being invited to fill the vacancy created by Kerr’s departure.