Chesterfield youngsters are loaned out

Young Spireites duo Ricky German and Dylan Parkin have joined Alfreton Town and Ossett Albion respectively.

Striker German, who will spend three months at Alfreton, has made ten appearances for Chesterfield including one start.

Parkin, who is an 18-year-old keeper, has featured on the substitutes bench on a number of occasions but has yet to make his debut. He has moved out for a month.

Both players came through the productive Spireites academy.