Chesterfield will target non-league for talent but can’t ignore Under 23 football says Branston

Chesterfield plan to look for potential recruits in non-league but can’t afford to put all their eggs in one basket, says Guy Branston.

The recently appointed head of recruitment and development believes that there might be diamonds in the rough in the divisions below the Football League.

But he advocates a holistic approach, keeping a close eye on all levels of the game to unearth talent.

“One hundred per cent, the non-league is getting a really good reputation,” said the former Notts County head of recruitment.

“It’s something we’ve got to be careful for getting a bit excited about, the latest thing.

“They used to rave about the 23s and now no one watches the 23s, they’ve gone back to watching non-league because people want to sign men who have played men’s football.

“We’ve got to keep our eyes on everything, we would be naive to just watch one area.”

Branston revealed in last week’s Derbyshire Times that he had asked the club for a ‘tiny budget’ in order to establish a network of scouts who would work for Chesterfield all over the country and provide information that would be collated in a ‘hub’ at the Proact.

That model is vital for Branston to maintain a full picture of who is available and where.

He said: “This is where a scouting network comes in.

“We watch 23s, non-league, everything.

“I want to identify players who want to play for the club.”

After his departure from Notts County Branston worked for non-league Nuneaton.