Chesterfield to receive cash if Tendayi Darikwa completes Nottingham Forest move

Have your say

Chesterfield will benefit financially should Tendayi Darikwa complete a £1m move to Nottingham Forest.

The right sided defender was signed by Burnley from the Spireites back in July 2015 and that deal included a sell-on fee that should net Chesterfield a five-figure sum.

Although at the time the transfer fee was undisclosed, it was believed to be in the region of £550,000.

Forest are reportedly close to landing the 25-year-old, who made 29 appearances for Burnley in his two years at Turf Moor.

Burnley boss and former Spireites defender Sean Dyche said last night: “There’s a strong possibility of that, we’re waiting on a couple of situations that may arise.”

Last season Nottingham-born Darikwa played just five times for the first team; once in the EFL Cup and in four FA Cup games.

He began his career with the Spireites, signing his first professional contract in 2010 and making his debut in the FA Cup that November.

Three appearances for Town in the 2011/12 season were followed by 40 in 2012/13 as he established his place in the team.

By the time he departed, he had racked up 140 appearances and scored 11 goals for Chesterfield.

Forest are due to play the Clarets this Saturday in a pre-season friendly.