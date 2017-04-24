Chesterfield striker Ched Evans close to Sheffield United return

Ched Evans is close to sealing a sensational move back to Sheffield United.

The Chesterfield striker, who has netted seven times during an injury-riddled season, has informed a number of team-mates at the Proact of his potential departure.

Reports suggest a fee in the region of £500k up front with potential added incentives, but no deal is believed to have been signed just yet.

The 28-year-old joined Sheffield United in 2009 and scored 48 goals for the Blades before being released at the end of the 2011/12 season following a conviction for rape.

Evans served half of a five-year prison sentence an after having his conviction quashed, returned to the game with the Spireites this season.

He was found not guilty of the crime at a retrial.

A heel injury has made life difficult for the forward, keeping him out for three seperate spells this season.

Evans has made just 29 appearances since being signed by then-Town boss Danny Wilson last summer.

Boss Gary Caldwell said recently it would be next season before anyone saw the best of the former Welsh international, who he believes hasn’t been able to get fully fit since coming back to professional football.

Earlier in the season Bradford City showed an interest in Evans but no firm offer was made.