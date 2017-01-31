Chesterfield sign QPR defender Osman Kakay on loan

Chesterfield have made their second deadline day signing after bringing in defender Osman Kakay.

The teenage right-back arrives on loan from QPR and will remain at the Proact until April 30.

He was on loan at Scottish Championship club Livingston last season, making ten appearances.

He followed the arrival of Birmingham midfielder Reece Brown earlier this morning.

Brown, 20, has made 16 appearances for the Championship club, including nine this season.

His last appearance came as a substitute against Newcastle in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The England U20 international will remain at the Proact until April 30.