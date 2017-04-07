Chesterfield seek academy coaches

Part-time coaches are required to work for Chesterfield’s academy.

Coaches must hold a minimum UEFA ‘B’ licence, or be working towards the qualification.

The coaches will be working with the under-9s to under-16s age groups.

Mark Smith, Chesterfield’s head of academy coaching, said: “We are passionate about the development of young players and we’re keen to recruit coaches who share our passion for player development in order to further the progression of the academy.”

Anyone who is interested in applying for a part-time coaching role should send their CV via email to mattwhitehouse@chesterfield-fc.co.uk. The closing date for applications is Friday, May 12.