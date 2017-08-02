Chesterfield secure striker’s services until 2019

Chesterfield have secured the services of last season’s top goalscorer until the summer of 2019.

Kristian Dennis has this week penned an extension to his contract.

The man who scored 10 goals last season for Town, beating more experienced strikers Ched Evans and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake to the title of leading goalscorer, said: “I am delighted to have extended my stay here at Chesterfield and I can’t wait for the season to start on Saturday.”

Dennis was released by Macclesfield Town at the start of his career before plying his trade with various non-league clubs.

His prolific goalscoring record attracted the attention of Danny Wilson who brought the frontman to the Proact last year.

Director Ashley Carson said the contract extension is good news for the club.

“We are delighted to have secured Kristian on an extended contract as he is a very talented player,” he said.

“Signing him until 2019 shows the club’s commitment to the player and we think he will do very well this season.”