Chesterfield pre-season tour ends in defeat

Chesterfield’s pre-season tour in Portugal ended in defeat to a strong-looking Middlesbrough outfit.

The Championship side were comfortable 2-0 winners, particularly after the break when Town made numberous changes.

One big negative for Gary Caldwell was a serious looking shoulder injury for youngster Joe Rowley.

The teenage midfielder was helped from the field with his arm in a sling and taken straight to hospital.

Boro took the lead on 15 minutes in somewhat controversial fashion, Town claiming for a foul in their own box that wasn’t given, Cristhian Stuani firing past Joe Anyon.

Chesterfield settled after the goal, without ever getting a grip on possession but nor were they unduly troubled by their opponents.

The game was disrupted in worrying scenes as Rowley went down under a challenge by Alex Baptiste and remained on the grass in agony.

Caldwell made three changes at the break, his opposite number Garry Monk changing all 11 players.

Middlesbrough went further ahead 12 minutes later, Laurence Maguire getting into trouble in the box and hauling back Adama Traore to concede a penalty.

Patrick Bamford took the spot-kick and sent it high into Joe Anyon’s net for a 2-0 lead.

Boro spurned further chances to hit the net, Gaston Ramirez particularly influential.

For Chesterfield, centre-half Sam Hird starred in the second half with two vital blocks to prevent his side conceding again, the second of which was right on his goal-line.