Chesterfield need a ‘different sort of fit’ to Lester or Davies, states Branston

Chesterfield’s caretaker manager doesn’t believe that the man likely to become the new boss is the right ‘fit’ for the club.

Speaking yesterday afternoon at the Proact, Guy Branston told local media that, in his opinion, the Spireites needed a man with a proven record and a ‘different sort of fit’ to either Jack Lester or Kevin Davies.

But only a couple of hours later it became apparent that Chesterfield were in advanced negotiations with Nottingham Forest to secure a return for club legend Lester.

The Derbyshire Times understands that Town are hopeful of getting the deal over the line in the next 24 hours, shedding an awkward light on Branston’s comments.

He said: “It’s now time to start narrowing the list down and meeting people.

“I don’t think there will be a kneejerk, I think it will be done in the correct sort of way. It can’t be a kneejerk this one, it has to be planned and executed with the benefit in mind of turning the club around.

“When I say club I mean the football department because I think the club is starting to turn around behind the scenes.

“The football department needs to start winning football matches and that’s where the manager comes in and does his job.

“You’ve got to respect those sorts of names (Lester and Davies), you’ve got to respect their coaching credentials and you’ve got to look at them and know they’ll get the fans onside.

“I personally believe we need a different sort of fit. That’s no detriment to Jack or Davies, but that’s the kind of honest person I am.

“I think you need the fit of a person with a proven track record to start getting a group of wins together instantly.

“I think young managers coming into this job won’t have time, we ain’t got time, he’s got to win now and you need a manager that fits that.”

Branston added that he wasn’t aware if Forest Under 23s coach Lester, who scored 94 goals in his time as a Spireite and won both the League Two title and the Football League Trophy, had applied.

He said: “Jack’s pedigree of coaching at a fantastic club, producing players, he’ll get a chance because of the name he is in the football club and rightly so.

“This lad needs an opportunity soon but why would you risk what you’ve got at Forest to come over to Chesterfield and not apply.

“You go down the routes of applying.

“I don’t know if Jack’s applied because that’s one that’s been taken out of my hands and so has Kev. I’d be interested to see if they’re on the list, I’ve not seen those two names.”