Chesterfield match report: AFC Wimbledon 2 Spireites 1

Chesterfield are still searching for their first win on the road after slumping to their third successive league defeat.

Substitute Dom Poleon’s dramatic stoppage-time winner handed AFC Wimbledon their first-ever League One victory after Paul Robinson cancelled out Darius Charles’ own goal.

Ched Evans leads the celebrations as Chesterfield took the lead through an own goal from AFC Wimbledon's Darius Charles

Danny Wilson’s men were left to rue a string of missed opportunities to put the game to bed.

Frustrated Spireites chief Wilson said: “We’ve had so many chances and dominated games for long periods but haven’t got the job done in the last few weeks. We can’t be labelled as a team who does that: plays very well, has good players but loses.

“We shouldn’t have to be scoring four or five to win games of football.

“We deserved our lead but in the second half we missed four clear-cut chances to win the game.

“I’m really disappointed because the performance was good but it’s not good enough to keep saying that.”

Wilson made just one change to the teame that fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Millwall as Reece Mitchell was handed a first league start at the expense of Dan Gardner. Loanees Conor Wilkinson and Tom Anderson, who impressed during his spell at the Proact last season, started on the bench after their deadline day switches from Bolton and Burnley respectively.

Despite jeering from a large majority of the hosts’ fans, Ched Evans looked a danger in the first period.

Tyrone Barnett’s wayward pass was deflected into his path as he pulled his effort wide of the target.

The former Sheffield United man’s quick footwork took him through the Dons’ defence as Clarke was up to the task to parry his powerful effort over.

The Spireites were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break, although the goal came in fortunate fashion.

Sam Hird and Darius Charles challenged for Dion Donohue’s corner with defender Charles glancing into his own net.

After the interval Charles almost gifted the visitors a second as his pass went to the feet of Evans, who fired marginally wide.

The Spireites were made to pay instantly down as Robinson rose highest at the back post to direct George Francomb’s corner into the back of the net in the 53rd minute.

Loanee Wilkinson was a real threat after coming off the bench.

He missed a glorious chance to put Wilson’s charges ahead again as his drive rattled the post.

Moments later, the youngster’s 30-yard rocket narrowly missed the top corner.

Clarke kept the scores level with a fantastic reaction save to deny Wilkinson’s flick from Gboly Ariyibi’s cross.

But it was Poleon who was the hero as he fired in his third goal of the week to steal the points.

“We have a little bit of a problem with our defensive work,” admitted Wilson.

“It might be a case of stripping things back and just trying to get some clean sheets to give us a confidence boost.

“We’ve been undone by a corner again and right at the end by some really poor defensive work.”

*AFC Wimbledon: Clarke, Meads, Robinson, Charles, Fuller, Barcham (Poleon, 73), Reeves, Bulman, Francomb (Parrett, 73), Taylor, (Elliott, 73), Barnett. Unused subs: Shea, Nightingale, Whelpdale, Kelly.

*Chesterfield: Fulton, Donohue, Evatt, Hird, McGinn, Nolan (Anderson, 87), Liddle, Mitchell (Wilkinson, 66), O’Shea, Ariyibi, Evans. Unused subs: Gardner, Dennis, Simons, Maguire, Parkin.

*Attendance: 4,425