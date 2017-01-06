Chesterfield future to be decided next week for a number of players

A number of players will get more clarity on their Chesterfield future next week.

Club captain Gary Liddle has been the subject of transfer talk today and manager Danny Wilson has confirmed there has been an enquiry for him.

The Derbyshire Times understands a deal isn’t far away, but Wilson says that situation and loan deals both coming in and out of the club are not up for debate until after tomorrow’s match.

Addressing striker Conor Wilkinson, who is due to play the last game of his loan spell from Bolton tomorrow, and Sylvan Ebanks-Blake who due to return from Shrewsbury, the manager said: “We’ll know after the weekend.

“Everything will be decided after the weekend with regard to loans that are up and people that will be possibly be coming back.

“There’ll be a lot more clarity in lots of things after the weekend’s game.”

Wilson has previously said the club were open to the idea of extending Wilkinson’s stay at the Proact and hinted that Ebanks-Blake might prove ‘useful’ for the run-in.

And on central midfielder Liddle, Wilson insisted no decision had been made on whether or not to sell him to the mystery suitors.

“We’ve had an enquiry for him but after the weekend we’ll decide what we will do,” he said.

“Very reluctant for Gary to go but if means we have to replace him, we’ll replace him.

“We’ve not made any decision and we won’t until after the weekend.

“That’s the only one (enquiry) we’ve had.

“Nothing will be discussed until we get the game out of the way.”