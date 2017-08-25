Chesterfield FC sign promising defender from Solihull Moors

Have your say

Chesterfield have agreed to sign teenage central defender Marshall Willock - described as “one for the future” by manager Gary Caldwell - from non-league Solihull Moors.

The 17-year-old, who impressed when playing in a practice match earlier this week, will join the Spireites on a two-year deal, subject to passing a medical.

Caldwell said: “Marshall is someone who has been tracked by Guy (Branston). He is 6’4” tall with good, athletic ability.

“He is only young, so he is one for the future and we feel we can work on him and develop him.

“I’d like to thank Solihull Moors for the way they have handled negotiations.”

Willock said: “I’m delighted to get the move here to Chesterfield as it’s a great opportunity for me to develop and to further my career.

“I just can’t wait to get stuck in and I’m really excited.”

Marshall Willock is photographed after agreeing to join Chesterfield. Credit Tina Jenner.