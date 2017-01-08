Chesterfield FC sack Danny Wilson

Chesterfield FC have relieved boss Danny Wilson and assistant Chris Morgan of their duties.

The club made the decision after Spireites were beaten 2-0 at Bradford City to leave them 22nd in the League One table.

Director and company secretary Ashley Carson said: “We feel that a change to the management team is necessary at this time to give us the best possible chance of securing our League One status. We hope to be able to announce a new management team soon.

“We would like to thank Danny and Chris for their efforts and wish them all the best for the future.”

Ritchie Humphreys has been named as caretaker-manager and he will be assisted by goalkeeper coach Matt Duke.

Chesterfield have picked up just 10 points out of a possible 30 and have failed to score a goal in more than 424 minutes of football.

Wilson took charge of Chesterfield on Christmas Eve 2015 after previous boss Dean Saunders was sacked.

