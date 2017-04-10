Chesterfield FC give three academy players pro deal

Chesterfield FC have offered three academy players professional contracts to.

Dyan Parkin, Jack Brownell and Jay Smith will join Ricky German and Joe Rowley in the professional ranks.

Academy manager Mark Smith told the club’s official website: “We feel as though there is more development in these kids and I’m pleased to see them progress.”

“Dylan Parkin is a goalkeeper who has made a steady improvement. Over the last six months he has shown a lot more maturity and he is starting to take on leadership as well.

“Jack Brownell is somebody who’s shown us over the course of two years that he is worth persevering with. Jack is a midfielder who is good at receiving the ball and he’s got a bit of strength and a bit of pace, with a good range of passing.

“Jay Smith is a defender who’s strong and he’s got that bit of pace. Jay has actually been halted a little bit by a a run of injuries, but we are going to give him six months and get him a clean bill of health just to prove that he has got over his injury problems and I’ve no doubt that he will do that.”

Rowley began his pro career with a bang on Saturday after hitting the winner in Spireites 1-0 win over Port Vale just days after signing his contract.