Chesterfield: Danny Wilson happy as Spireites end losing run

Chesterfield boss Danny Wilson declared himself satisfied with a point gained from a drab goalless draw at Oldham.

The main positive for the Spireites was the fact that they ended a troubling run of three straight defeats in League One, but the match itself wasn’t necessarily pleasing on the eye, as Wilson pretty much acknowledged.

He said: “On paper, we’ll go away with a decent point.

“It wasn’t a classic, I know that, but we all knew beforehand that it would be tough here. It always is at Oldham.

“This is an important away point for us, though.

“Being honest, I thought we were the better of the two sides, and on another day we could easily have sneaked it.

“We had chances, particularly late on, but it probably would have been a bit harsh on the loser because it wasn’t a great game.”

Wilson was pleased with his side’s defensive effort over the 90 minutes. A clean sheet on your travels is always something to look back on positively.

The Spireites boss added: “I can’t be too disappointed overall.

“We’ve ended that little run of defeats, and a clean sheet is very important.

“That’ll give the lads confidence as we begin working towards next weekend’s game.

“As I keep saying, there’s no easy games at this level.

“Every game brings a different kind of test, and that was no different here at Oldham.

“It’s important we keep working hard and soon enough a victory will come our way again.”

