Chesterfield confirm correct venue for pre-season friendly after error

Chesterfield FC have corrected an inaccurate announcement of the venue for one of this summer’s friendly fixtures.

The 22nd July game against Stoke City U23s will indeed be played at St George’s Park, but not the one at Graves in Sheffield.

The game, expected to feature some of the club’s younger stars, will be played at St George’s Park in Burton-upon-Trent and supporters will be given free entry.

A club spokesman said: “ “There was a breakdown in communication, leading to the wrong venue being announced.

“On a positive note, it will be good opportunity for supporters to be able to watch a Chesterfield team in action at The FA’s national football centre.”