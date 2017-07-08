Chesterfield complete signing of former Northampton Town and Barnsley midfielder

Chesterfield have completed the signing of a former Northampton Town and Barnsley midfielder.

Jak McCourt has become the ninth summer arrival for Gary Caldwell’s new-look Spireites side.

Last season the 22-year-old made 32 appearances for Northampton, scoring once.

He collected eight bookings and one red.

McCourt featured in Chesterfield’s 3-1 win at home to Northampton.

His career began at Leicester City, who sent him out on loan to Torquay United for his first taste of senior football.

Another loan stint, this time at Port Vale, followed, before he was sold to Barnsley for an undisclosed fee in January 2016.

He made two appearances for the Tykes before the end of that season, one of those coming in the League One play-off semi-final win over Walsall.

Barnsley released the midfielder at the end of the campaign and he was snapped up by Northampton.