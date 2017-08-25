Chesterfield close to completing deal for defender

Have your say

Chesterfield FC are close to signing defender Andy Kellett.

The Bolton-born defender came through the academy system at the Reebok Stadium, before joining Wigan Athletic in 2015.

Spireites boss Gary Caldwell said: “We’re close to signing Andy Kellett, we hope to get the paperwork done this morning.

“He’ll give us options down the left hand side and will be a massive addition to the squad.

“Kellett is an exciting player with great feet, he’s a versatile player, he’ll provide a lot to us.

“We’ll keep looking to get players in, but only if the right players become available.”

And Caldwell confirmed his squad looks in good shape ahead of the long trip to South Wales to face Newport County.

He added: “We’re looking good tomorrow in terms of availability, we’re looking forward to tomorrow’s game.

“We have players who are ready to adapt, last Saturday they adapted quickly and the play we had was of a high quality.

“It’s massive to have that winning feeling but we now have to move on and be ready for tomorrow.

“Once we got in our stride last week we were fantastic and could have scored more goals.

“It was important to get a clean sheet last week, we’ve been to open in the previous games, so to do that was great.

“I went to their game against Leeds, 5-1 was an unfair reflection, they’ll provide a big test and challenge to us.