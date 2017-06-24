Chesterfield chief unhappy as Blades perform Brooks ‘U-turn’

An unhappy Chesterfield director Ashley Carson says Sheffield United have performed a ‘U-turn’ over the loan deal for David Brooks.

The talented midfielder, who starred for a victorious England U20 side in the Toulon Tournament, was due to join up with the Spireites on loan until at least Christmas.

But Carson says the Blades have changed their mind in what is a set-back for Chesterfield’s preparations for the new League Two season.

“I’m unhappy with how it’s panned out and I’m unhappy it’s at the 11th hour when our players are back in,” he said.

“They’ve done a U-turn on what was agreed.

“I have to accept it and accept their reasons but I am unhappy with it, it’s a real blow.”

Brooks is highly thought of at Bramall Lane and having made four senior appearances last season, did his standing at the club no harm with his performances in France.

More to follow.