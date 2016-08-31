Chesterfield: Charlie Raglan joins Oxford United on loan

Chesterfield defender Charlie Raglan has moved to Oxford United on loan until January.

The 23 year old has found himself down the pecking order at the Proact, but played a key role two seasons ago when the Spireites made it to the League One play-offs.

Oxford United boss Michael Appleton said he was keen to bring cover into the centre-back positions and is pleased to have landed Raglan, who played against his new club on theopening day of this season.

"He’s an experienced defender; decent size, uses the ball well but wants to defend first and foremost. We were looking for someone to cover us at centre-half with Curtis Nelson, Aaron Martin and Joe Skarz all struggling right now and he fits the bill perfectly. He will travel down tonight, train with us tomorrow and be in the squad for the home game against Rochdale on Saturday.”