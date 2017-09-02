Chesterfield boss Gary Caldwell delighted with his defence

Have your say

Chesterfield manager Gary Caldwell praised his defence after they kept their second clean sheet of the season.

Prior to the goalless draw against Coventry City, the Spireites had been leaking goals at an alarming rate.

After shipping 17 goals in their first seven games, former defender Caldwell called for his side to get nasty and be more ruthless in stopping teams carving them open.

It was an improved defensive display at the Proact and it gave Caldwell reasons to positive going forward.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted with the clean sheet, of course I am.

“It’s always pleasing for a manager when players respond in the way you want.

“We had to dig in at times, but that’s what happens when you go down to ten men.

“It’s a credit to those players that they didn’t give up because they easily could have.

“I think there were plenty of positives in that performance to give us encouragement going forward.”

Caldwell gave debuts to new boys Zak Jules and Matt Briggs and he was delighted with how they stepped up.

Jules joined on loan on deadline day on loan from Shrewsbury and Briggs was snapped up as a free agent.

Caldwell added: “I was really pleased with the way the new boys came in straight away and performed.

“They both played well and it’s a credit to them because they’ve only been with us a couple of days.

“They both showed great physical attributes and energy out there and I’m glad we’ve got them with us.”