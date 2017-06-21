Chesterfield: 2017/18 fixtures - Will Stags visit to Proact be pivotal moment?

Chesterfield will begin the 2017/18 League Two season at the Proact Stadium.

The Spireites have been handed a home game against Grimsby Town, the first meeting of the clubs in over seven years, on the opening day of the new season (5th August).

But Town fans looking forward to the first clash with local rivals Mansfield Town will have to be patient .

Chesterfield are scheduled to visit the Stags on Saturday 25th November, with the return fixture much later in the season.

It’s possible that the Proact meeting of the two clubs, on Saturday April 14th, could have plenty riding on it.

Another local rivalry resumes much earlier, Chesterfield visiting Notts County on Saturday 12th August in their second League Two fixture of the season.

The festive period will feature two home games, Crew Alexandra visiting on Boxing Day before the arrival of Colchester United on 30th December.

New Year’s Day sees Town travel to fellow League Two new boys Coventry City.

Gary Caldwell’s side will end their fixtures at Barnet on Saturday 5th May.

2017/18 Fixtures

Sat Aug 5 Grimsby Town (H)

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 12 Notts County (A)

Sat Aug 19 Port Vale (H)

Wed Aug 23 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 26 Newport Co (A)

Sat Sep 2 Coventry City (H)

Sat Sep 9 Crewe Alex (A)

Tue Sep 12 Colchester U (A)

Sat Sep 16 Accrington S (H)

Wed Sep 20 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 23 Luton Town (A)

Tue Sep 26 Yeovil Town (H)

Sat Sep 30 Cheltenham (H)

Sat Oct 7 Lincoln City (A)

Sat Oct 14 Morecambe (H)

Tue Oct 17 Crawley Town (A)

Sat Oct 21 Cambridge U (A)

Wed Oct 25 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Oct 28 Carlisle Utd (H)

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Swindon Town (A)

Sat Nov 18 Exeter City (H)

Tue Nov 21 Forest GR (H)

Sat Nov 25 Mansfield Tn (A)

Sat Dec 2 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Barnet (H)

Sat Dec 16 Wycombe W (A)

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 23 Stevenage (A)

Tue Dec 26 Crewe Alex (H)

Sat Dec 30 Colchester U (H)

Mon Jan 1 Coventry City (A)

Sat Jan 6 Accrington S (A)

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Luton Town (H)

Sat Jan 20 Yeovil Town (A)

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Stevenage (H)

Sat Feb 3 Crawley Town (H)

Sat Feb 10 Morecambe (A)

Tue Feb 13 Cambridge U (H)

Sat Feb 17 Carlisle United (A)

Sat Feb 24 Swindon Tn (H)

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 3 Exeter City (A)

Sat Mar 10 Lincoln City (H)

Sat Mar 17 Cheltenham T (A)

Sat Mar 24 Notts County (H)

Sat Mar 31 Port Vale (A)

Mon Apr 2 Newport Co (H)

Sat Apr 7 Grimsby Town (A)

Sat Apr 14 Mansfield Tn (H)

Sat Apr 21 Forest GR (A)

Sat Apr 28 Wycombe W (H)

Sat May 5 Barnet (A)

Sat May 19 Emirates FA Cup Final