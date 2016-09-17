Ched Evans out injured, Kristian Dennis starts against Cobblers

Ched Evans misses today’s game at the Proact against Northampton with a foot injury.

The Welshman’s absence allows Kristian Dennis to come in for his full Spireites debut.

Dennis has made six appearances off the bench this season, scoring in the EFL Trophy against Wolverhampton Wanderers U23s.

Jon Nolan returns in the midfield and Jay O’Shea is back in the starting line-up with Connor Dimaio and Dan Gardner both dropping to the bench.

Danny Wilson will be pleased to be able to select the likes of Nolan, Sam Hird and Connor Wilkinson who all had slight knocks coming into today’s encounter.

The two sides line up as follows...

Chesterfield FC: Fulton, McGinn, Donohue, Hird, T. Anderson, Liddle, Nolan, Ariyibi, O’Shea, Dennis, Wilkinson. Subs: Evatt, Mitchell, Dimaio, Graham, German, Gardner, Parkin.

Northampton Town: Smith, Moloney, Buchanan, P. Anderson, Diamond, Revell, Gorre, McCourt, Beautyman, Nyatanga, Taylor. Subs: Cornell. Richards, Zakuani, Hooper, Hoskins, Potter, O’Toole.

