Caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys knows it’s a tough job ahead for new Chesterfield boss

Chesterfield caretaker boss Ritchie Humphreys now knows how tough a job the club’s new manager faces after the Spireites were thumped at Luton.

The League Two side cruised into the last-eight stage of the Checkatrade Trophy at the expense of a visiting outfit who failed to rally at all despite the weekend sacking of Danny Wilson.

Humphreys said: “It’s quiet in the dressing room.

“I can’t fault any of the lads for the effort they put in, but we all know we were second best.

“It’s not been a good few days for the club, but it’s up to myself and the players to try our collective best to shake disappointment off.

“No-one is really sure what’s in store over the next few days and weeks, and it can be difficult for players in particular in those situations.

“We’ve got a big league game against Coventry to focus on now.”

Luton were worthy victors at Kenilworth Road as they sealed their place in the Trophy quarter-finals.

Craig Mackail-Smith opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Jack Marriott bagged the first of his brace two minutes later.

It was pretty much ‘game over’ once Marriott had struck in the 51st minute.

Sub Isaac Vassell slammed home in the 86th minute to complete a rotten evening for the managerless Spireites.

It’s third-bottom at home to the second-bottom Sky Blues on Saturday at the Proact Stadium as the Spireites will be desperate to shrug off last night’s calamity.