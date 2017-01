Chesterfield fans voiced their frustrations after watching their side draw 0-0 with MK dons on Monday.

Boss Danny Wilson hailed the draw as a brilliant point, though fed-up fans were angered at their side’s lack of creativity.

Picture Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD, Football, EFL Sky Bet League One, Chesterfield v MK Dons, Proact Stadium, 02/01/17, K.O 3pm Chesterfield's fans Andrew Roe>>>>>>>07826527594

Were you and the game and can you spot a familiar face in our slideshow?