Caldwell updates on pair of injury victims

The latest news on a pair of injury victims is largely positive, says Town boss Gary Caldwell.

Whilst Jerome Binnom-Williams is expected to be out for three months, there haven’t been any setbacks following his ankle surgery.

The powerful left-back signed in the summer from Peterborough United and having looked impressive in the Spireites’ initial pre-season games, rolled his ankle at the end of the game in Portugal against Benfica B.

Caldwell says Binnom-Williams has to face the fact that there’s a long way to go before he can rejoin the action, but early signs post-op are good.

“Jerome has had the operation, it’s a three month period, there’s no quick fix, he has to go through the process the the surgeon advises, but he’s had no setbacks.

“He’s working hard in the gym and said he can’t believe how hard you can work sitting down, but that’s Michael (McBride, physio) for you, he’ll always find a way to work you.”

Youngster Rowley also suffered disappointment on tour, falling awkwardly and damaging his shoulder against Middlesbrough.

But things appear to be progressing for the 18-year-old, who is hard at work in the gym after an operation.

“Joe is going really well,” said Caldwell.

“His cast is off, he’s doing work in the gym, moving his shoulder.

“They’re both working hard and we’ll have them back, I’d imagine, sooner rather than later in terms of rehab times.”