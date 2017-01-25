Caldwell’s style of football gets a big thumbs up from veteran

Gary Caldwell’s preferred style of football gets a big thumbs up from newly installed captain Ian Evatt.

The 35-year-old physically imposing centre-half might be a surprise proponent of playing out from the back, but he’s a big believer.

Saturday’s game against WFC Wimbledon saw Evatt with the ball at his feet time and time again, as Town controlled possession and built attacks from their own half.

“I love doing that,” he said.

“If you watched me at Blackpool for seven seasons, that’s all we did, play attacking, expansive football – the way I believe it should be played.

“I thoroughly enjoyed Saturday, it’s great for us to be playing like that and we’ve got the players to do it.”

Two performances in particular caught Evatt’s eye in Caldwell’s first game.

“He’s come in and had three days with us, but managed to instill a belief and give the players back some confidence,” he said.

“The likes of Gboly and Dan Gardner who, by their own admission, haven’t had the greatest season, were back playing with confidence and it was great to see.

“Saturday was the first time in a long time that a Chesterfield team has dominated 90 minutes.

“To come to a team that has been struggling in the relegation zone and have to hang on for a point like Wimbledon did is great credit to our players and the manager.”

Both scoring and conceding have been issues for Town and Evatt hopes they can rectify that by keeping the ball.

“The way I was feeling and the team, once we conceded the first goal, we were never likely to get back in the game because we haven’t been scoring enough goals.

“The middle of the pitch has been a big issue.

“It’s refreshing to see a Chesterfield team go out there and dominate a match, although we didn’t get the result we wanted.”