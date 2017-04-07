Caldwell’s men go into Port Vale clash with a ‘spring in their step’

Chesterfield will go into tomorrow’s vital relegation scrap with Port Vale with a spring in their step.

Boss Gary Caldwell says his men have been on a high thanks to the way they performed in a 0-0 draw at promotion hopefuls Bolton last weekend.

It’s been a good week at the Proact.

“I think it’s been easier, it’s been a lot more vibrant training ground,” he said.

“The players have had a spring in their step.

“They’ve worked extremely hard again, working on different things because every game is different, we’ve to prepare for what Port Vale are going to bring and how we’re going to attack them.

“I’ve been really impressed by the way the players have trained and look forward to seeing them tomorrow.”

Caldwell is keen for his players to replicate their Macron performance in front of their home fans, who are still yet to see Town win at the Proact under the Scot.

“I think we need to give the fans a positive, front foot performance. And we need to win,” he added.

“Whilst we played well (at Bolton) and we were a lot happier with the way we went about it, we didn’t win the game and we’re here to win football matches.

“I think the fans have been great, the backing they’ve given the players in a difficult time for the football club, the home fans especially in recent games when they really got behind the team.

“As players, at times if you’re not performing you’re going to get criticism and you have to expect that, but we have to go out and put on a performance and get a result for our fans. They deserve it, having stuck by the club in a difficult period as much as they have.”

The Spireites will be without suspended duo David Faupala and Jon Nolan tomorrow, the latter a particularly big miss given his performance last Saturday.

Caldwell is frustrated by the suspension but not unhappy with the aggression Nolan displayed throughout the game.

“I think he was unfortunate, he covered a lot of ground he made a lot of tackles.

“I would much rather him do that and get sent off than be passive and not get near anyone.

“I can’t argue with how he performed but we are going to lose him and now it’s up to someone else to come in and take that responsibility and fill his place.

“He’s got energy, defensively and attacking, he gives us legs in midfield.

“It’s important that whoever comes in we find a way to play with the same control, the same amount of positive play as we did last weekend.”