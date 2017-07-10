Caldwell’s hopes for Lee pre-season comeback

Chesterfield goalkeeper Tommy Lee is diving about on the grass again after a year out of action.

But the stopper, entering his 10th season as a Spireite, isn’t likely to feature in matches until the latter stages of pre-season.

Boss Gary Caldwell hopes the 31-year-old will play some part in the summer friendlies.

“I think if he plays in the later pre-season games we’d be delighted,” said the Scot.

“Right now he’s working with Dukey on some handling and light diving and he’ll continue to be monitored by the physios for the next few weeks.

“Hopefully later in pre-season we’ll have an opportunity to play him.”

Lee went under the knife a number of times last year to correct a shoulder problem and subsequent complications.

Prior to that season-long absence he racked up 399 EFL appearances with Chesterfield, twice winning promotion from League Two.