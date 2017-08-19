Caldwell ready to welcome his neighbour to the Proact for another difficult match

Gary Caldwell is out to upset his neighbour this afternoon at the Proact.

The Scot welcomes opposite number Michael Brown and his Port Vale side to Chesterfield for an important League Two clash, looking for the Spireites’ first win of the season.

Chesterfield's forward Kristian Dennis (20)sets up Chesterfields opener. Picture by Stephen Buckley/AHPIX.com. Football, League 1, Chesterfield v Port Vale; 08/04/2017 KO 3.00pm Proact stadium; copyright picture; Howard Roe; 07973 739229

He’s well acquainted with the Valiants boss and the way his team plays.

“It’s a difficult game again,” he said.

“I know Browny well, I live near him and our kids go to school.

“I’ve played against him, I know the type of character he is and the way his teams play.

“Last year it was a difficult, close match and I think tomorrow will be no different.”

Caldwell has evidently done his homework on Vale and their own ‘mixed’ fortunes so far in the 2017/18 campaign.

“They were excellent at Crawley, won that game pretty convincingly playing on the counter attack, at Leeds they were very dogged and hard to break down and then at home they had a disappointing start to the game and nearly recovered but didn’t,” he said.

“It will be a similar game to last year, we’ll have to win the battle and try and play our football.”

Caldwell will have Jordan Sinnott fully fit and available for selection, and new boy Jordan Flores may make an appearance having signed on loan from Wigan in time to play.

And Scott Wiseman is free to play, having had his red card from the Notts County clash rescinded in midweek.

That’s scant consolation for Caldwell, however.

“We got Scott back for Saturday and we’re glad, but we obviously don’t get the three points that were available at that stage of the game, back.”

The Chesterfield boss admits it’s vital his side discover winning form after a difficult start to the season.

Defeats against Grimsby, Sheffield Wednesday and Notts County have soured the mood among a section of the fanbase.

He says the players need to get to grips with the reasons for those losses – and the fans need to stick with them.

“It’s extremely important, we understand that but I’ve stressed to the players all week we have to understand the process, how we’re going to go and win it.

“We have to understand why we’ve lost the games we have lost and what we have to do to make it right.

“They’ve trained extremely well, they’re focused and fully prepared for the game.

“(The fans) have to maintain a positive attitude towards this team, it’s a new group of players and it’s very early days in the season.

“I had one point at this stage with Wigan and won the league, Sheffield United had one point after five games I think and got over 100.

“This is by no means a crisis, it’s a disappointing start and the players are ready to turn it round. I’m sure they will.”