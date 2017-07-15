Caldwell pleased with Spireites efforts in test against ‘top side’ Middlesbrough

Gary Caldwell was pleased with his side’s efforts in their pre-season friendly defeat against a side of superior quality to those they’ll face in League Two.

Championship outfit Middlesbrough looked increasingly comfortable as the game went on, securing a 2-0 victory over the Spireites.

But the Town boss was happy with how his men fared, particularly in a first half that ended 1-0 thanks to a controversial goal.

“I thought it was a great test against a team that’s just come out of the Premier League,” he said.

“You can see the quality they have, the speed they have and it was a massive test for us.

“I thought we were very much in the game in the first half, the first goal was a foul and to get in at 0-0 at half-time would have given us a great chance in the game.

“I was really happy with the way we played first half, we were very organised, didn’t concede many chances and created good opportunities.

“The second half when the young players started coming on the gulf in class was big and the pace and power they had was dangerous.”

Caldwell acknowledged that Chesterfield are unlikely to come up against an outfit quite as good as Boro, who themselves also suffered relegation last season.

“There were a lot of positives and the opposition we’re going to face week in and week out next season will be no where near the standard Middlesbrough were,” he said.

“We were delighted to have this opportunity to test ourselves against a top team.”

The main negative for Chesterfield was the worrying sight of youngster Joe Rowley leaving the field with his arm in a sling, having damaged his shoulder in a hard fall.

Speaking after the game Caldwell was still waiting for news on the midfielder.

“It looks like his collar bone, whether it’s broken or just displaced we don’t know.

“He’s off to hospital with Mike (McBride, physio) to get it x-rayed but fingers crossed it’s as good as it can be.”