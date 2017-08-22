Caldwell pleased with how Chesterfield saw off Port Vale

Gary Caldwell was pleased with how his Chesterfield players saw out Saturday’s home win against Port Vale.

Leading 2-0 at the break, thanks to goals from Kristian Dennis and Jordan Sinnott, the Spireites held on to their advantage in the second 45.

And Chesterfield manager Caldwell spoke in glowing terms about the way his team went about their business to record a first win of the season.

“I think we can manage it better, keep the ball higher up the pitch, keep it for more passes and control the game in their half, their final third.

“In terms of fouls, game management and seeing it out I think we did it pretty well,” said Caldwell.

Saturday’s win at the Proact Stadium also saw the return of goalkeeper Tommy Lee from a lengthy lay off through injury.

Lee responded with a clean sheet.

“That’s what he’s paid to do,” said Caldwell.

“Hopefully we’ll be a team for whom the goalie doesn’t have a lot to do and when he’s called upon he has to be ready to make saves and keep that clean sheet.

“I’m delighted for him. He’s had a bad time.

“I know what it’s like to be out for such a long time and I know how hard it is to come back, the apprehension you have, you’re never sure about your injury, never sure about coming back on the pitch.

“He overcame a big barrier.”

Caldwell could also call on defender Scott Wiseman after the FA took the decision to rescind the red card he was shown against Notts County.

“I think Wisey would play anywhere,” said Caldwell.

“He’s one of those players who just gets on with it - you ask him to do something and he gives it 100 per cent.

“He gives us a bit of pace in the backline.

“Obviously being on his opposite side but he carries the ball so well, can dribble the ball out of trouble and get us out of that.

“The reluctance was to go four, putting a right sided player at left-back, not just left centre-half, left-back.

“But we had to do it because of the pressure coming from their dominance and us giving the ball away cheaply.

“When he went to left-back, Jordan found even more space and it hurt them a lot.”

And the Spireites boss was keen to highlight the contribution of those further up the field, with a mention for striker Chris O’Grady.

“He’s tireless, does everything for the team that you want your number nine to do.

“He runs, he forays down channels, holds it up, he’s aggressive.

“Centre-halves will go home bruised, I would imagine, after playing him.

“He’s one of those players who doesn’t need the limelight.

“If we play well he goes home happy, he doesn’t need to score a goal to think he’s had a good game.

“I think he will start to score goals but what he does for the team is magnificent,” added Caldwell.